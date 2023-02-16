Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ENPH - 2/16/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ENPHASE ENERGY INC (ENPH). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ENPH rates highest using our Quantitative Momentum Investor model based on the published strategy of Wesley Gray. This momentum model looks for stocks with strong and consistent intermediate-term relative performance.

ENPHASE ENERGY INC (ENPH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating using this strategy is 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enphase Energy, Inc. is an energy technology company. The Company is a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, and control it all with a smart mobile application. Its semiconductor-based microinverter converts energy at the individual solar module level and, combined with its networking and software technologies that provides advanced energy monitoring and control. Its Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ platform, which is an integrated solar, storage and energy management offering, uses a single technology platform for managing the whole solution, enabling rapid commissioning with the Installer Toolkit; consumption monitoring with its Envoy Communications Gateway with IQ Combiner+, Enphase Enlighten, and its Enphase AC Battery. It also provides Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a range of distributed energy devices within the home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

DEFINE THE UNIVERSE: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: PASS RETURN CONSISTENCY PASS SEASONALITY NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENPHASE ENERGY INC

ENPH Guru Analysis

ENPH Fundamental Analysis

About Wesley Gray: Wesley Gray is the founder of Alpha Architect and the author (along with co-author Jack Vogel) of "Quantitative Momentum A Practitioner's Guide to Building a Momentum-Based Stock Selection System". He is also the author (along with co-author Tobias Carlisle) of "Quantitative Value: A Practitioner's Guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors". He is an industry recognized expert in the application of quantitative investing strategies. Wes is also a former Marine and has his Phd from the Univerisity of Chicago, where he studied under Nobel Prize winner Eugene Fama.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

