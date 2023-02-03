Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for EMN - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO (EMN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, EMN rates highest using our Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO (EMN) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products. Eastman's segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI) and Fibers. The AFP segment manufactures materials for products in the transportation; personal care and wellness; food, feed, and agriculture; building and construction; water treatment and energy; consumables; and durables and electronics markets. AM segment produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end-uses in transportation; durables and electronics; building and construction; medical and pharma; and consumables markets. The CI segment sells and markets industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. The Fibers segment manufactures and sells acetate tow and triacetin plasticizers for use in filtration media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO

EMN Guru Analysis

EMN Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.