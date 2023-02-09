Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ELV - 2/9/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ELV rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating using this strategy is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc., formerly Anthem, Inc., is a health company. It is focused on whole health. It supports health at every life stage, offering health plans and clinical, behavioral, pharmacy and complex-care solutions that promote whole health. It identifies the resources needed to support residents, including the people it serves, and ensure those resources meet local needs. It focuses on advancing health equity, such as ensuring people with disabilities and rural residents can find accessible care. Additionally, it also focuses on prioritizing three areas, such as maternal health, behavioral health, and access to evidence-based medical therapy. It also focuses on providing digitally enabled healthcare. It provides a consumer-centered health system. Carelon is its healthcare services brand and Wellpoint is its health plan brand. Its other brands include Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Through these brands, it focuses on delivering solutions beyond traditional health insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

