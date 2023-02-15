Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for EEFT - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for EURONET WORLDWIDE INC (EEFT). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, EEFT rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

EURONET WORLDWIDE INC (EEFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is an electronic payment processing provider. The Company primary product offerings include comprehensive automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services; software solutions and cloud-based payment solutions; electronic distribution of electronic payment products; foreign exchange services; and international payment services. It has three segments. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment processes transactions for a network of approximately 42,713 ATMs and 438,000 POS terminals across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the United States. The epay segment provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content and payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards and services throughout its worldwide distribution network. The Money Transfer segment provides global consumer-to-consumer money transfer services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

