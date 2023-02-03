Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for EA - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ELECTRONIC ARTS INC (EA). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, EA rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC (EA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Electronic Arts Inc. is a digital interactive entertainment company. The Company develops, markets, publishes and deliver games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include game consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. Its games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes brands, such as Apex Legends, Battlefield, The Sims, Madden NFL, Star Wars and FIFA Ultimate Team. The Company markets and sells its games and services through retail channels and through digital distribution channels. Its PC games and additional content can be downloaded directly through its Origin online platform, as well as through third-party online download stores, such as Steam. It also offers its EA Play subscription service on consoles and PC. Its mobile, tablet and PC games and additional content are available through third-party application storefronts, such as the Apple Application Store and Google Play.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest.

