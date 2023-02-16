Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for DE - 2/16/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for DEERE & COMPANY (DE). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, DE rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

DEERE & COMPANY (DE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating using this strategy is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deere & Company is engaged in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The Company's Production & precision agriculture segment develops and delivers global equipment and technology solutions to growers of large grains, small grains, cotton, and sugarcane. The Small agriculture & turf segment develops and delivers global equipment and technology solutions to dairy and livestock producers, high-value crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment develops and delivers a range of machines and technology solutions organized along the earthmoving, forestry, and roadbuilding production systems. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used production and precision agriculture equipment, small agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. Its technology-enabled products include John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray and E-Power Backhoe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEERE & COMPANY

DE Guru Analysis

DE Fundamental Analysis

Wayne Thorp Portfolio

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.