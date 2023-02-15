Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for CUZ - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for COUSINS PROPERTIES INC (CUZ). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, CUZ rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COUSINS PROPERTIES INC (CUZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary Cousins Properties LP (CPLP). Its segments are classified by property type and geographical area. The segments by property type are Office and Non-Office. The segments by geographical region are Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and other markets. Included in other markets are properties located in Chapel Hill, Houston, Nashville, and a property in Cherry Hill. Included in Non-Office are retail and apartments in Chapel Hill and Atlanta as well as the College Street Garage in Charlotte. It develops, acquires, leases, manages, and owns primarily Class A office properties and mixed-use developments in the Sun Belt markets of the United States. The Company's portfolio of real estate assets consists of interests in approximately 18.3 million square feet of office space and 620,000 square feet of other space.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COUSINS PROPERTIES INC

CUZ Guru Analysis

CUZ Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

