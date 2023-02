Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for CTSH - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, CTSH rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. Its services include digital services and solutions, consulting, application development, systems integration, application testing, application maintenance, infrastructure services and business process services. It is focused on areas, namely Internet of Things (IoT), digital engineering, data and cloud. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The Healthcare segment consists of healthcare providers and payers as well as life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. The Products and Resources segment includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services. Its Communications, Media and Technology includes information, media and entertainment, communications and technology companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE: PASS NET PAYOUT YIELD: PASS QUALITY AND DEBT: PASS VALUATION: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS SHAREHOLDER YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP

CTSH Guru Analysis

CTSH Fundamental Analysis

Meb Faber Portfolio

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

