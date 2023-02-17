Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for COUP - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for COUPA SOFTWARE INC (COUP). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, COUP rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

COUPA SOFTWARE INC (COUP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coupa Software Inc. is a provider of business spend management (BSM) solutions. The Company offers cloud-based BSM platform that has connected its customers with suppliers globally. It provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity. The Company's BSM platform delivers a range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. The core of its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend. The Company provide purchasing programs, such as Coupa Advantage, which offers access to pre-negotiated discounts from various suppliers, and Source Together, which connects community members to engage in group sourcing events, allowing them to leverage pooled buying power to achieve contracting terms and capture savings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COUPA SOFTWARE INC

COUP Guru Analysis

COUP Fundamental Analysis

Wayne Thorp Portfolio

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.