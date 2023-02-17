Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for BDX - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, BDX rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating using this strategy is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, and others. The Company's BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a wide range of settings. The BD Medical segment consists of various business units, including medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, and pharmaceutical systems. The Company's BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The Company's BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

