Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for BCS - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, BCS rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barclays PLC is a United Kingdom-based global financial services provider that is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The Company operates as two divisions, which include Barclays UK and Barclays International, supported by its service company, Barclays Execution Services. Barclays UK consists of its UK Personal Banking, UK Business Banking and Barclaycard Consumer UK businesses. These businesses are carried on by its UK ring-fenced bank (Barclays Bank UK PLC) and certain other entities. Barclays International consists of its corporate and investment bank and consumer, cards, and payments businesses. These businesses are carried on by its non-ring-fenced bank (Barclays Bank PLC) and its subsidiaries, and certain other entities. Barclays Execution Services provides technology, operations, and functional services to businesses. Its operations include consumer banking and payments services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

