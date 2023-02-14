Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AYI - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AYI rates highest using our Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The company uses technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Its segments include Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL's portfolio of lighting solutions includes commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting in addition to lighting controls and components that can be combined to create integrated lighting control systems. It offers devices, such as luminaires that utilize light emitting diode (LED) technology designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham are its ABL brands. ISG offers a building management platform and location-aware applications. Its building management platform includes products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

