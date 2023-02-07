Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ATVI - 2/7/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC (ATVI). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ATVI rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC (ATVI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. It operates e-sports leagues and offers digital advertising within some of its content. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King), and Other. Activision delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings. It also includes the activities of the Call of Duty League, a global professional esports league with city-based teams. Blizzard develops and publishes entertainment software for creating games. It maintains an online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net, which facilitates the digital distribution of Blizzard content and selected Activision content. King delivers content on the mobile platform. Kings' product franchise is Candy Crush, a match three franchise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

