Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ASX - 2/10/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD (ADR) (ASX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ASX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD (ADR) (ASX) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating using this strategy is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the general investment business. The Company provides customers with three types of services. Integrated Circuit (IC) services consists of packaging services, including packaging and module design, IC packaging, and multi-chip packaging; testing services, including previous testing, wafer pin testing and finished product testing, as well as materials, including substrate design and manufacturing. Electronic manufacturing service business are involved in the development and design of communication, consumer electronics, computers, storage, industrial, automotive electronics and other types of electronic products, the material procurement business, logistics, maintenance and other after-sales services. Other services include real estate development, construction, home sales property management and shopping mall rental business. The Company distributes its products to the United States, Taiwan, Europe, Asia and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

