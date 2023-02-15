Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AER - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AER rates highest using our Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is primarily engaged in aviation leasing. The Company is engaged in leasing aircraft, engines and helicopters. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It offers new and used commercial aircraft and helicopters on operating lease from its existing fleet and order book. In addition, it also offers aftermarket components, equipment and services through its Materials business, and the lease, purchase and financing of spare engines. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with all asset services necessary to manage an aircraft, engines and helicopter portfolio. Its cargo business supports freight forwarders, express delivery and cargo operators, delivering modern narrowbody and widebody freighter aircraft. The Company has offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi and other locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

