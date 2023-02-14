Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AEHR - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (AEHR). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AEHR rates highest using our Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (AEHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating using this strategy is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aehr Test Systems is a provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has approximately 2,500 systems installed worldwide. The Company's products include the ABTS system, used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices; The FOX-XP system, is a full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in system used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, among others; The WaferPak Contactor, which is a full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems, and The DiePak Carrier, which is a custom designed reusable test board for the FOX-XP system which enables IC manufacturers to perform test/burn-in of singulated die and modules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

