Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ACN - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ACCENTURE PLC (ACN). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ACN rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accenture plc is a global professional services company engaged in providing a range of services in strategy and consulting, technology, operations and Accenture song. It serves clients in North America, Europe and Growth markets. It provides a range of services, including application services, artificial intelligence, automation, business process outsourcing, business strategy, change management, cloud, data and analytics, digital commerce, digital engineering and manufacturing, finance consulting, infrastructure, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, metaverse, operating models, security, supply chain management, technology consulting, technology innovation and zero-based transformation. It helps organizations to achieve transformational impact with solutions in C-Suite assessment, team dynamics and various others. It also offers automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) that makes factories and plants smarter through Eclipse Automation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCENTURE PLC

ACN Guru Analysis

ACN Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.