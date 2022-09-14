Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. (GTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. It operates in two business segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. The Company's portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies, Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, PowerNation Studios and Third Rail Studios which it refers to collectively as its production companies. Its subsidiaries include Gray Media Group, Inc., Gray Television Licensee, LLC, Raycom Sports Network, LLC, Tupelo Media Group, LLC, PowerNation Studios, LLC and Dynamic Captioning, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a leaf tobacco supplier. The Company operates through two segments Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations include contracting, procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. Procuring leaf tobacco involves contracting with, providing agronomy support to, and financing farmers of many origins. Its Ingredients Operations provide its business-to-business customers with a range of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The Company's plant-based ingredients platform, it provides a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food end markets. The Company contract, purchase, process, and sell flue-cured, burley, and dark air-cured tobaccos, as well as oriental tobaccos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL CORP

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

