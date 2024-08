Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/8/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EASTERN COMPANY (EML) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell engineered solutions to industrial markets. The Company has one reportable segment: Engineered Solutions. The Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered solutions to support its customers needs in the commercial transportation and logistics markets. It designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse product line of custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions, access and security hardware, mirrors, and mirror-cameras. It offers a standard product line of rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles, among other products. Its subsidiary, Velvac Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of proprietary vision technology for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket applications, and a provider of aftermarket components to the heavy-duty truck market in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ESCALADE INC (ESCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Escalade, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. It operates in one business segment: Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports). Escalade Sports manufactures, imports, and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key on-line retailers, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, traditional department stores and mass merchants. Its archery brands include Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, SIK and BearX. Its table tennis brands include STIGA and Ping-Pong. Its basketball brands include Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, Silverback and Hoopstar. Its billiard tables and accessories brands include American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial and others. Its outdoor games brands include Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games and ACL.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (JOUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Outdoors Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of branded seasonal outdoor recreation products that are used primarily for fishing, diving, paddling and camping. The Company's segments include Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation and Diving. The Fishing segment brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. The Camping segment brands are Eureka! and Jetboil. Eureka! designs and manufactures large tents and lightweight backpacking tents for the United States military. Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a range of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

