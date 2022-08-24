Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. Its product line includes USANA Nutritionals Optimizers, Essentials/CellSentials, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Optimizers product line consists of supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Essentials/CellSentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provides a total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children 13 months of age. Its Foods product line includes meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provides macro-nutrition. Its Personal Care and Skincare product line includes its science-based personal care products and Celavive, its skincare system. Its All Other product line includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist its associates in building their businesses and in marketing its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for USNA

Full Factor Report for USNA

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. It also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

Full Guru Analysis for REGN

Full Factor Report for REGN

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.