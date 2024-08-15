Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS INC (KE) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimball Electronics, Inc. is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider. The Company provides electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. It produces durable electronics and extends to contract manufacturing services for non-electronic components, medical disposables, drug delivery solutions, precision molded plastics, and others. Its services support the complete product life cycle of its customers' products, and its processes and capabilities cover a range of products from high volume-low mix to high mix-low volume. It offers its services globally on a contract basis and it manufactures products to its customers' specifications. The Company manufactures products for its customers at facilities located in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

