Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC (NUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. develops and distributes a comprehensive line of beauty and wellness solutions in approximately 50 markets worldwide. It has nine segments, consisting of its seven geographic Nu Skin segments - Americas, Southeast Asia/Pacific, Mainland China, Japan, Europe & Africa, South Korea, and Hong Kong/Taiwan - and two Rhyz segments - Manufacturing and Rhyz Other. Its brands include Nu Skin personal care, Pharmanex nutrition and ageLOC anti-aging. Its skin and beauty solutions include acne and blemishes, anti-aging, dark circles and puffiness, discoloration, dry skin, lifting and firming, lines and wrinkles, and oily skin and pores. Its nutrition solutions include bone and joint health, brain and memory, energy and stamina, heart health, immunity support, nail skin and hair health, and women's health. It offers various beauty devices, including ageLOC Rose Gold LumiSpa iO, ageLOC LumiSpa Silicone Head, ageLOC LumiSpa iO Stand and LumiSpa Rose Gold Accent Twin Pack.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC (MTW) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names. Its segments include Americas segment, Europe and Africa (EURAF) segment and Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP) segment. The Americas segment includes the North America and South America continents. The EURAF segment includes the Europe and Africa continents, excluding the Middle East region. The MEAP segment includes the Asia and Australia continents and the Middle East region. The Companys crane products are used in a variety of applications throughout the world, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, and infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR) (TGS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is an Argentina-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of public natural gas transportation services and the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. The Company operates gas pipeline system in Latin America. The trunk gas pipeline system of the Company connects the main gas fields in the south and west of Argentina with gas distributors and industrial gas distributors and industrial customers in those areas and in greater Buenos Aires. In addition, it provides midstream services, which mainly consist of the treatment, separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, gathering and transportation of natural gas in reservoirs, as well as gas pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

