Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Companys Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Its Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products, primarily consisting of handbags and apparel, to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Its Direct-to-Consumer segment engages in the sale of footwear, handbags, apparel, and other accessories. Its Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessories, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO (COLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is a multi-brand global in outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It provides products through four brands: Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna. Its Columbia brand offers authentic, high-value outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products suited for hiking, trail running, snow, and fishing and hunting activities, as well as everyday outdoor activities. SOREL brand offers footwear. Its Mountain Hardwear brand continues to offer essential, premium apparel, accessories and equipment products for climbers, mountaineers, skiers, snowboarders, and trail athletes. Its prAna brand offers apparel and accessories. Its products are designed to be used for all seasons, activities and locations. It sells its products in more than 110 countries and operate in four reportable segments: United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.