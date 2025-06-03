Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert), and its subsidiaries are engaged in supplying engineered components to the outdoor recreation and transportation markets. In addition to serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also caters to aftermarket needs, selling through retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as directly to consumers online. Its OEM segment manufactures and distributes an array of engineered components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; trains; and modular housing. Its Aftermarket segment supplies many of its engineered components to the related aftermarket channels of the recreation and transportation markets. Its portfolio includes chassis and suspension solutions, and outdoor living systems, among others. It also provides transportation seating solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

