Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry, formerly Korn/Ferry International, is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services. Its segments include Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep. The Executive Search segment focuses on recruiting Board of Director and C-level positions, in addition to research-based interviewing and on-boarding solutions, for clients predominantly in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare and technology industries. The Hay Group segment assists clients with ongoing assessment, compensation and development of their senior executives and management teams. The Futurestep segment provides talent acquisition solutions and services, such as project recruitment and individual professional search.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ZUMIEZ INC. (ZUMZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zumiez Inc. is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. It operates e-commerce websites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au. The Company operates approximately 758 stores, which include 608 in the United States, 51 in Canada, 78 in Europe and 21 in Australia. The Company owns approximately 356,000 square feet of land in Lynnwood. It owns approximately 168,450 square foot building in Corona, California that serves as its domestic warehouse and distribution center. Its subsidiaries include Zumiez Nevada, LLC, ZIC, LLC, ZIC II, LLC, Zumiez International, LLC, Zumiez Services Inc., Zumiez Distribution LLC, Zumiez Canada Holdings Inc., Zumiez Europe Holding GmbH, Blue Tomato Schweiz GmbH, Zumiez Austria Holding GmbH and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD (ICHR) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company's primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery systems and subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. The Company's chemical delivery systems and subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. The Company also provides precision-machined components, weldments, electron beam (e-beam) and laser-welded components, and other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC (DOUG) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Douglas Elliman Inc. is engaged in real estate services and property technology investment business. It is engaged in investing in early-stage, disruptive property technology (PropTech) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Its segments include Real Estate Brokerage and Corporate and other. The Real Estate Brokerage segment includes residential real estate brokerage services through its subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, which operates the residential brokerage company in the New York metropolitan area and also conducts residential real estate brokerage operations in Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and others. The Corporate and other segment is engaged in the operations of its holding company as well as its investment business that invests in select PropTech opportunities through, New Valley Ventures subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

