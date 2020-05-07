Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Company's products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; brass and copper alloy rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; fabricated tubular products, and steel nipples. The Company also resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, and China. The Company markets its products to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, refrigeration, hardware, and other industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

FEDERATED HERMES INC (FHI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federated Hermes, Inc. (Federated), formerly Federated Investors, Inc., is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. It operates in one segment, the investment management business. Federated provides investment advisory services to sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Funds). It markets these funds to banks, brokers and dealers and other financial intermediaries using them to meet the needs of their customers and clients, including retail investors, corporations and retirement plans. The Company offers a range of products and strategies, including money market, equity and fixed-income investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC (HY) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The Company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni and Nuvera. The Company offers a range of solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as an array of other power options for its lift trucks. The Company's segments for the lift truck business include three management units: the Americas, EMEA and JAPIC. Americas includes operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Latin America and its corporate headquarters. EMEA includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. JAPIC includes operations in the Asia and Pacific regions including China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company's segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it. It also owns digital and Internet media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties. It focuses on offering marketing solutions to advertisers. Its other business consists of original networks and content, digital and Internet solutions, technical services and other non-media investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing. Its products are sold through its retail stores and e-commerce Websites within the United States, Canada, Mexico and South Africa, as well as department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, value priced retailers, national chains, merchants and catalog retailers. It provides merchandising support to its department store customers, including in-store fixtures and signage, supervision of displays and merchandising of its various product lines. Its brands include Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Stevies and Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Superga, FREEBIRD by Steve, Report, Mad Love, Dolce Vita, Brian Atwood and Blondo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 267.02% vs. 186.54% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.