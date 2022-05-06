Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is focused on manufacturing steel and steel products that produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The Company's segments include Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling, bar steel, blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar and engineered special bar quality. The Steel Products segment produces hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, steel racking, steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron and direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys, and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. It distributes its content through linear networks and social media platforms. Its segments include Domestic Operations and International and Other. The Domestic Operations segment includes activities of its programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, such as streaming services, AMC Studios operations, and film distribution business. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its streaming services are AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, Sundance Now, and HIDIVE. Its AMC Studios operation produces original programming for its programming services and also distributes and licenses such programming worldwide. The International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International, its international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of networks, and 25/7 Media, and production services business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC (REGI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon transportation fuels. The Company is a global producer and supplier of renewable fuels, such as biodiesel and renewable diesel, renewable chemicals and other products. Its segments include Bio-based Diesel, Services segment and Corporate and other. The Bio-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstocks into bio-based diesel. Bio-based Diesel segment also includes the Company's purchases and resales of bio-based diesel produced by third parties. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of bio-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third-party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The Corporate and Other segment includes trading activities related to petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel, including the petroleum portion of sales of biodiesel with petroleum-based diesel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

