Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SIMS LTD (ADR) (SMSMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sims Limited is engaged in metal recycling and provides circular solutions for technology. The principal activities of the Company include buying, processing, and selling of ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals, and supporting businesses and data centers in managing end-of-life physical information technology (IT) assets through reuse, redeployment, and recycling. This includes IT asset disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling solutions. The Company's North America Metal (NAM), Australia and New Zealand Metal (ANZ) and UK Metal (UK) segments are engaged in ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions. Its Global Trading segment coordinates sales of ferrous bulk cargo shipments, non-ferrous sales into primarily China and Southeast Asia and brokerage sales on behalf of third and related parties. Its SA Recycling (SAR) segment is engaged in an investment in the SA Recycling joint venture. Its Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) segment provides electronic recycling solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

