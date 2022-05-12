Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services. The Company manufactures steel and metal products through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Its operations are conducted through two reportable segments: North America and Europe. The Company's North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. Its Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

Full Guru Analysis for CMC

Full Factor Report for CMC

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company that operates as a metal solutions provider metals service center. The Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. Reliance serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. The Company provides a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO

Full Guru Analysis for RS

Full Factor Report for RS

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offers customers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shop online through its e-commerce platform. It operates a single approximately 410,000 square foot distribution center located in Evansville, Indiana. The Company owns trademarks and service marks, including Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, When You Want To 2, A Surprise In Store, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Princess Lacey's Laces, Shoe Station, Shoe Station Super Store and Shoe Station Select. The Company's facility supports the processing and distribution needs of over 460 stores. It has the right to expand the facility by 200,000 square feet, which provides the processing capacity to support approximately 650 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SCVL

Full Factor Report for SCVL

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company. The Company designs, builds, sells and supports durable robots through the close integration of software, electronics and hardware. Its portfolio of home robots and smart home devices features technologies for the connected home and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction and physical solutions. Its products include Roomba, Braava, H1 Handheld Vacuum, Aeris Air Purifiers, Root and iRobot Create 2. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots, which is designed for hard-surface floors. It also provides ongoing customer service and support through the iRobot HOME App. The Company's consumer robots are offered to consumers through a variety of distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, through the Company's own Website and application, dedicated e-commerce Websites, and through distributors and resellers worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IROBOT CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for IRBT

Full Factor Report for IRBT

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. (STLD) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified domestic steel producer and metals recycler. The Company's segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment include the Company's six operating electric arc furnace steel mills, including Butler Flat Roll Division, Columbus Flat Roll Division, Structural and Rail Division, Engineered Bar Products Division, Roanoke Bar Division, and Steel of West Virginia, and its under construction Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division; steel coating and processing operations, Heartland Flat Roll Division, United Steel Supply (USS), and Vulcan Threaded Products, Inc. The Metals Recycling Operations Segment includes the OmniSource ferrous and nonferrous processing, transportation, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations Segment includes the New Millennium Building Systems joist and deck plants located throughout the United States, and in Northern Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for STLD

Full Factor Report for STLD

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.