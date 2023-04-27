Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company. It offers a suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' supply chain needs. Its business segments include Asset-Based, which represents ABF Freight System, Inc. and certain other subsidiaries, including ABF Freight System (B.C.) ULC; ABF Freight System Canada ULC; ABF Cartage, Inc., and Land-Marine Cargo, Inc. (collectively ABF Freight) and ArcBest, its asset-light logistics operation, including MoLo, Panther, and certain other subsidiaries. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through ABF Freight's motor carrier operations. It offers transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, and LTL services. The ArcBest segment includes the acquired ground expedite services of Panther; its acquired truckload and dedicated operations, including the truckload brokerage services of MoLo; household goods moving services under the U-Pack brand, and its managed transportation solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO (CENT) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Garden & Pet Company is engaged in the garden and pet industries in the United States. Its segments include Pet and Garden. Its Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements; products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions. These products are sold under brands such as Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws K&H Pet Products (K&H), Kaytee, Nylabone and Zilla. Its Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass seed, vegetable, flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers and live plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets the Company owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. Its transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, temperature-controlled, dedicated and regional trucking. Its logistics services include full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, parcel and international services. The Company serves a diversified customer base in a range of industries, including retail, consumer products and durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

