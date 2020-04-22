Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KENNAMETAL INC. (KMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kennametal Inc. is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense. The Infrastructure segment generally serves customers that operate in the earthworks and energy sectors supporting primary industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, underground, surface and hard-rock mining, highway construction and road maintenance. It provides wear-resistant products, application engineering and services backed by material science serving customers across various sectors. The Company's product offerings include a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking, such as metal cutting tools, tooling systems and services, as well as materials, such as cemented tungsten carbide products and super alloys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 239.05% vs. 175.28% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

