Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc. is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features a range of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The Company operates in three business segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. Its Celebrations Passport loyalty program provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands. The Company also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a range of products and services to the professional florist; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor, and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offer customers a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shopping online through its e-commerce platform. The Company offers buy online, pick up in store services for its customers. Its store carries shoes in four categories women's, men's, children's and athletics, as well as a range of accessories such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks and wallets. The Company operates approximately 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its subsidiaries include SCHC, Inc., SCLC, Inc., and Shoe Carnival Ventures, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

