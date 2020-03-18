Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ANIK) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. The Company's therapeutic offerings consist of products in the areas, including Orthobiologics, which includes viscosupplementation and regenerative orthopedic products; Dermal, which includes wound care products; Surgical, which includes products used to prevent post-surgical adhesions, and Other, which includes the Company's ophthalmic and veterinary products. The Company also offers products made from HA based on two other technologies: HYAFF, which is a solid form of HA, and ACP gel, an autocross-linked polymer of HA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio consists of imported and domestic specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The Company also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 201.24% vs. 154.42% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

