Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC (TWI) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan International, Inc. is an industrial manufacturer and supplier that services customers across the globe. Its segments include Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The Earthmoving/Construction segment manufactures wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various types of off-the-roads (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. Its Consumer segment manufactures bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturing company, which is focused on steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company's segments include Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Steel Processing segment consists of the Worthington Steel business unit and four consolidated joint ventures. The Consumer Products segment is comprised of brands that offer products in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations end markets with brands that include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch and General, among others. The Building Products segment includes refrigerant and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment includes on-board fuelling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport and distribution of industrial gases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

