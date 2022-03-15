Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PKX

Full Factor Report for PKX

ZUMIEZ INC. (ZUMZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zumiez Inc., including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. It operates ecommerce websites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au. It offers various categories of shoes, such as skate shoes, casual shoes, sandals, slip ons, sneakers, slippers, boots and shoe accessories. For women, it offers t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts, cardigans, jackets, skirts, jeans, joggers, leggings and dresses, among others. It provides various accessories, including watches, sunglasses, bracelets, earrings, rings, beanies, hats, belts, wallets and phone accessories. For Men, it offers tees, shirts, jackets, flannels, sweaters, hoodies and sweatshirts, joggers, jeans, face cover, backpack, bags, beanies, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZUMIEZ INC.

Full Guru Analysis for ZUMZ

Full Factor Report for ZUMZ

BOISE CASCADE CO (BCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and wholesale distributor of building products in United States. The Company operates through two segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD). The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a range of line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber (collectively referred to as commodities); general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing, and EWP. Its products are used in the construction of residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOISE CASCADE CO

Full Guru Analysis for BCC

Full Factor Report for BCC

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC (OLLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company principally buys overproduced, overstocked, and closeout merchandise from manufacturers, wholesalers and other retailers. It offers customers a range of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys and electronics. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of categories including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys and electronics, as well as other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. The Company operates approximately 409 retail locations in 28 states in the United States. Its retail locations are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and other areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for OLLI

Full Factor Report for OLLI

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. (BXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in United States. The Company provides both branded and private-label stock keeping units (SKUs) across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. It provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. The Company distributes its products in two principal categories: specialty products and structural products. Its specialty products include engineered wood products, molding, siding and trim, cedar, metal products (excluding rebar and remesh) and insulation. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products primarily used for structural support in construction projects. Its value-added services and solutions include inventory stocking, milling and fabrication services and backhaul services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BXC

Full Factor Report for BXC

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. The Company's segments include MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The Company's semiconductors include MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation. The Company's passive components include resistors, inductors, and capacitors are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current (AC) and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC

Full Guru Analysis for VSH

Full Factor Report for VSH

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.