Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/13/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENNIS, INC. (EBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ennis, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of printed business products, business forms and other business products. The Company operates through Print segment, which is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers. The Print Segment sells products, including snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, checks, commercial printing, multimedia packaging, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products in short, medium and long runs. The Company has network of 56 facilities across 21 states.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION (LPX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products. The Siding segment offers two categories of products, which include SmartSide siding products and related accessories, and CanExel siding and accessories and other related products. The Engineered Wood Products (EWP) segment manufactures and distributes laminated veneer lumber, I-Joists, laminated strand lumber and other related products. The South American segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets. Its engineered I-joists are used in residential and commercial flooring, and roofing systems and other structural applications.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED (SNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-on Tools Group consists of business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians. The Repair Systems & Information Group consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership service and repair shops. Financial Services consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (CW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment's products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment's products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment's products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GENTEX CORPORATION (GNTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company's business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors, as well as interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle. The Company ships its products to all of the automotive producing regions across the world, which it supports with various sales, engineering and distribution locations across the world.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

HASBRO, INC. (HAS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company's operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world. The Company's U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of the Company's product categories to retailers and wholesalers in most countries in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where it has no direct presence. The Entertainment and Licensing segment includes the Company's consumer products licensing, digital gaming, television and movie entertainment operations.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

AAR CORP. (AIR) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BARNES GROUP INC. (B) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barnes Group Inc. is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company's engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. Its segments include Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices and energy. The Industrial segment includes the Molding Solutions, Nitrogen Gas Products and Engineered Components business units. The Aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business and the aftermarket business, which includes maintenance repair and overhaul services and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PACCAR INC (PCAR) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company's segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company's trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. It also manufactures engines, primarily for use in the Company's trucks, at its facilities in Columbus, Mississippi; Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and Ponta Grossa, Brazil. The Parts segment includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment includes finance and leasing products and services provided to customers and dealers. Its Other business includes the manufacturing and marketing of industrial winches. The Company operates in Australia and Brazil and sells trucks and parts to customers in Asia, Africa, Middle East and South America.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Company's products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; brass and copper alloy rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; fabricated tubular products, and steel nipples. The Company also resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, and China. The Company markets its products to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, refrigeration, hardware, and other industries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

PC CONNECTION, INC. (CNXN) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PC Connection, Inc. is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments. The Company's IT products include computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company also offers services involving design, configuration and implementation of IT solutions. The Company markets its products and services through its Websites, including www.connection.com, www.connection.com/enterprise, www.connection.com/publicsector, and www.macconnection.com. It uses a combination of outbound telemarketing, including some on-site sales solicitation by business development managers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (AIT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Industries, Inc. is a diversified metals manufacturing company. The Company is focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. It operated segments are Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. Its Steel Processing segment offers cold reducing, configured blanking, coil fed laser blanking, cutting-to-length, dry-lube, hot-dipped galvanizing, hydrogen annealing, pickling, slitting, oscillate and laser welding solutions. Its Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, well water and expansion tanks, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for diversified end-use market applications. The Company also manufactures steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company's Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc. The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others. The GS segment is engaged in providing services and solutions to the Federal Government as both a prime contractor and a subcontractor in the fields of information technology, and finance and accounting. Kforce operates through field offices located throughout the United States and one office in Manila, the Philippines. The Company offers various staffing services that consist of temporary staffing services (Flex) and permanent placement services (Direct Hire).

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 128 Tommy Bahama and 40 Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Tommy Bahama products are available in the Tommy Bahama stores and on its Website, tommybahama.com, as well as in department stores and independent specialty stores throughout the United States.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (JOUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment's brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment's brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva. Its Watercraft segment designs and markets Necky sea touring kayaks; sit on top Ocean Kayaks, and Old Town canoes and kayaks for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Company manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a line of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories. The Company's products are used for fishing from a boat, diving, paddling, hiking and camping.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MAKITA CORPORATION (ADR) (MKTAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Makita Corporation is engaged in the business of production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, gardening equipment and household equipment. The Company manufactures and sells portable electric planers. The Company's segments are Japan, Europe, North America, Asia and Other area. Its other areas include Central and South America, The Middle East and Africa, and Oceania. The Company's product categories include cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, cutting (new material/masonry), cutting (metal), grinding/sanding, sawing, planing/routering, pneumatic tools, outdoor power equipment, dust extraction and others. Its subsidiaries include Makita U.S.A. Inc., Makita (U.K.) Ltd., Makita Werkzeug GmbH, Makita Oy, Makita (China) Co., Ltd. and Makita (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., among others.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company's segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company's other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia. Its product lines include USANA Nutritionals Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Sense-beautiful science and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children of approximately one year. Its Optimizers product line consists of targeted supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Sense-beautiful science product line includes science-based, personal care products that support skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization and protection.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

QUANTA SERVICES INC (PWR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanta Services, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The services it provides include the design, installation, upgrade, repair and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves, such as electric power transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, renewable energy facilities, pipeline transmission and distribution systems and facilities, and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products. The Company's products are sold in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America to wholesale distributors, screen printers or embellishers, as well as to retailers in North America, and directly to consumers, primarily through its own e-commerce platforms. The products it manufactures and sells are marketed under its Company-owned brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Gold Toe, Anvil, Alstyle, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Secret Silky, Therapy Plus, Peds and MediPeds. Through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada, it also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. As of December 31, 2016, its services were provided to a range of commercial, industrial, utility and institutional customers through approximately 75 operating subsidiaries and joint venture entities. It is providing construction services relating to electrical and mechanical systems in various types of non-residential and certain residential facilities, and in providing services relating to the operation, maintenance and management of facilities, including refineries and petrochemical plants. It operates various electrical and mechanical systems.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America. It offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications. The portfolio of lighting solutions include lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications. The solutions portfolio of the Company includes modular wiring, LED drivers, sensors, glass and inverters sold primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its lighting and building management solutions are marketed under various brand names, including Lithonia Lighting and Holophane. The Company also offers indoor mapping and location platform that supports navigation applications.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

POSCO (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Construction segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR) (FUJIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the business related to photography, medical care & printing & liquid crystal display materials and copying machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Imaging Solutions segment develops, manufactures and sells color films, digital cameras, color paper services for photographic prints, instant printing equipment and optical devices mainly for general consumers. Healthcare & Materials Solutions segment provides medical system equipment, cosmetics and supplements, pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical manufacturing development contract, regenerative medicine products, chemical products, graphic system equipment, inkjet equipment, display materials, recording media and electronic materials for commercial use. Document Solutions segment provides digital multi-functional peripherals, publishing systems, document management software and related solution services mainly for commercial use.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ZUMIEZ INC. (ZUMZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zumiez Inc., including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, it operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and www.fasttimes.com.au. It offers various categories of shoes, such as skate shoes, casual shoes, high tops, sandals, slip ons, runners, boots and shoe accessories, such as socks. It also offers flannels, baseball tees, hoodies, baseball hats, windbreakers, shirts, jackets, jerseys, sweaters and tanks, among others. For women, it offers t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts, cardigans, jackets, skirts, jeans, joggers, leggings and dresses, among others. It provides various accessories, including watches, sunglasses, bracelets, earrings, rings, beanies, hats, belts, wallets and phone accessories

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. The Company's T&D segment serves the T&D sector of the electric utility industry. The Company provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities, such as design, engineering, procurement, construction and upgrade. The Company's C&I segment provides services, such as the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway and tunnel lighting.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INTERFACE, INC. (TILE) is a small-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INGREDION INC (INGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It turns corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits into ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Its product line includes animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose and syrup solids. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. It also offers specialty ingredients.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 222.98% vs. 149.54% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

