Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KUMBA IRON ORE LTD - ADR (KIROY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a supplier of iron ore to the global steel industry. The Company is engaged in exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale and shipping of iron ore. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape province. The Company's segments include Sishen mine, Kolomela mine, Logistics and Shipping operations and Others. It operates primarily in South Africa, with mining operations in the Northern Cape province and a port operation in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. It has a 75.37% interest in Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary Limited (SIOC). Its Sishen mine is near the town of Kathu in the Northern Cape Province. Its Kolomela mine is near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape Province. Its logistics processes and infrastructure serve as the link between its operations and its clients. Its Northern Cape operations are serviced by a dedicated iron ore rail link. Its product range includes hematite (Fe2O3) and magnetite (Fe3O4).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KUMBA IRON ORE LTD - ADR

KIROY Guru Analysis

KIROY Fundamental Analysis

UNDER ARMOUR INC (UAA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Under Armour, Inc. is a marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. It is engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates in four geographic segments: North America, comprising the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. North America segment sells apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America through its wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. EMEA sells apparel, footwear and accessories through wholesale customers and independent distributors, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores. Asia-Pacific sells apparel, footwear and accessories products in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand through stores operated by its distribution and wholesale partners, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNDER ARMOUR INC

UAA Guru Analysis

UAA Fundamental Analysis

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication and other similar industries. It provides formed wire solutions, connectors, fiber optic and copper splice closures, solar hardware mounting applications, and electric vehicle charging station foundations. Its products include energy products, communications products, and special industry products. The energy products are used for supporting, protecting, terminating and splicing transmission and distribution lines as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations. The communications products include rugged outside plant (OSP) closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks. The special industry products include hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, and interior/exterior connectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

PLPC Guru Analysis

PLPC Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.