Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

STANDEX INT'L CORP. (SXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company operates in five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment business consists of Refrigeration Solutions group and Specialty Solutions group. The Engraving segment's product lines include Mold-Tech and Innovent. The Engineering Technologies segment provides engineered parts in all workable metal alloys using various forming processes. The Electronics segment is a manufacturer of custom magnetic sensing and power conversion components and assemblies. The Hydraulics segment is a manufacturer of mobile hydraulic cylinders, including single or double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (ATI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, components and machined parts. The FRP segment produces, converts and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys, in a range of product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is engaged in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The Company's segments include North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental and Special Services. North America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia are involved in flue-cured and/or burley leaf tobacco operations for supply to cigarette manufacturers. The Dark Air-Cured group supplies dark air-cured tobacco to manufacturers of cigars, pipe tobacco and smokeless tobacco products. The Oriental business supplies oriental tobacco to cigarette manufacturers. Special Services segment includes the Company's laboratory services business, which provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for customers, as well as its liquid nicotine joint venture and its food and vegetable ingredients business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. (SPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment includes the development, production and marketing of forward, mid and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment includes the development, production and marketing of struts/pylons, nacelles (including thrust reversers) and related engine structural components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production and marketing of wings and wing components (including flight control surfaces), and other miscellaneous structural parts. The Company's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services include repair stations that provide complete on-site repair and overhaul.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 260.58% vs. 175.77% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

