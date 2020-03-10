Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KENNAMETAL INC. (KMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kennametal Inc. is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense. The Infrastructure segment generally serves customers that operate in the earthworks and energy sectors supporting primary industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, underground, surface and hard-rock mining, highway construction and road maintenance. It provides wear-resistant products, application engineering and services backed by material science serving customers across various sectors. The Company's product offerings include a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking, such as metal cutting tools, tooling systems and services, as well as materials, such as cemented tungsten carbide products and super alloys.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings. It offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of UF-B cable and other types of wire products, including metal-clad and armored cable. All of these products are manufactured with copper or aluminum as the conductor. NM-B cable consists of either two or three insulated copper wire conductors, with an uninsulated ground wire, all sheathed in a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) jacket.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ASTRONICS CORPORATION (ATRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company's products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. Its product lines include lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, systems certification and other products. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for both commercial and military applications.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (CRS) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company develops, manufactures and distributes specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing processes and soft magnetics applications. The Company's segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. Its PEP segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Powder Products business, the Amega West business, the Specialty Steel Supply business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It provides specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for applications in the aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial and consumer industries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC (MSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company's range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies. The Company serves a range of customers throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, from individual machine shops, to manufacturing companies, to government agencies, such as the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense. The Company also serves durable and non-durable goods manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, among others. As of September 3, 2016, the Company had operated a network of 12 customer fulfillment centers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers. The Supply Chain Services segment manages all or part of a customer's supply chain, including procurement and inventory management. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides source for engineering, systems design and fabrication. It operates from approximately 190 locations in over 40 states in the United States, approximately 10 provinces in Canada, Dubai and one state in Mexico. The Company's product categories include rotating equipment, bearings & power transmission, industrial supplies, metal working and safety products & services.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry, formerly Korn/Ferry International, is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services. Its segments include Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep. The Executive Search segment focuses on recruiting Board of Director and C-level positions, in addition to research-based interviewing and on-boarding solutions, for clients predominantly in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare and technology industries. The Hay Group segment assists clients with ongoing assessment, compensation and development of their senior executives and management teams. The Futurestep segment provides talent acquisition solutions and services, such as project recruitment and individual professional search.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers Performance brand name. It also offers apparel, accessories, eyewear, scrubs and other merchandise. It sells its footwear in department, specialty and independent stores, as well as through its Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.com. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales. Its lifestyle brands include Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, and Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active. Its Performance Brands include Skechers Performance, Skechers Kids and Skechers Work. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's products are available in over 170 countries and territories through its network of subsidiaries in Asia, Europe, Canada, Central America and South America.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing and Distribution. It manufactures a range of products, which include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass and plastic component products including front and rear caps and marine helms, interior passage doors, RV painting, and slotwall panels and components, among others.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of a portfolio of recreation vehicles (RV) and marine products used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company produces its motorhome units in manufacturing facilities in Iowa and Oregon; its towable units in Indiana; and its marine units in Florida. Its segments include Motorhome, Towable and Corporate / All Other. Its Motorhome segment is comprised of products that include a motorized chassis, as well as other related manufactured products and services. Its Towable segment is comprised of products which are not motorized and are generally towed by another vehicle, as well as other related manufactured products and services. The Corporate / All Other category includes the Winnebago specialty vehicles and Chris-Craft marine operating segments as well as expenses related to certain corporate administration expenses for the oversight of the enterprise.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AB SKF (ADR) (SKFRY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AB Skf is a Sweden-based supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company's services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company's segments include Industrial and Automotive. The Company develops and manufactures a range of products for the industrial market, including bearings, seals, lubrication systems and condition monitoring. It also provides a range of services and solutions around the rotating shaft in the areas of machine health, reliability engineering and remanufacturing. The Company provides a range of products, solutions and services to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The vehicle aftermarket is served directly, as well as indirectly through a network of distributors and dealers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS INC (BMCH) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company's segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels. Its whole-house framing solution is Ready-Frame. It also offers its customers services, such as design, product specification, installation and installation management. It manufactures floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, specialty millwork, windows and pre-hung doors. It also provides a range of installation services and special order products. The Company groups its building products and services into four product categories: structural components; lumber & lumber sheet goods; millwork, doors & windows, and other building products & services.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SENECA FOODS CORP (SENEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips. Its products are sold under private label, as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Green Valley, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Cherryman and Seneca Farms. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America (B&G) under a contract packing agreement. Its two segments constitute the food operation. The non-food operation is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends, and the Company's trucking and aircraft operations.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company's products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Its segments include Olefins and Vinyls. It manufactures ethylene (through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo)), polyethylene, styrene and associated co-products at its manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at its Longview facility. The Company's products in its Vinyls segment include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene dichloride (EDC), chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and chlorinated derivative products and, through OpCo, ethylene. It also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CARTER'S, INC. (CRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter's, Inc. is a marketer of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns two brand names in the children's apparel industry, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh (OshKosh). These brands are available in department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company offers its products through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and via its online sites www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EVERCORE INC (EVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evercore Inc., formerly Evercore Partners Inc., is a global independent investment banking advisory company. The Company advises a diverse set of investment banking clients on a wide range of transactions and issues and provides institutional investors with high quality equity research, sales and trading execution that is free of the conflicts created by proprietary activities. The Firm also offers investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. The Company has 28 offices and affiliate offices in North America, Europe, South America and Asia and has the scale and strength to serve clients globally through a focused and tailored approach designed to meet their unique needs.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company's portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home. Its consumer products focus on both indoor and outdoor cleaning applications. The Company offers multiple Roomba floor vacuuming robots. Roomba's design allows it to clean under kick boards, beds and other furniture. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots designed for hard surface floors. The Roomba 600 series robots offer a three-stage cleaning system. The iRobot HOME Application helps users to choose cleaning options for their home. Its Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot is used to clean residential pools. The Company's trademarks include Scooba, ViPR, NorthStar, Create, iAdapt, Aware, Home Base, Looj, Braava, vSLAM and Virtual Wall.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

