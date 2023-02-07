Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

POTLATCHDELTIC CORP (PCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PotlatchDeltic Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with operations in approximately seven states. The Company's segments include Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. Timberlands segment includes planting and harvesting trees and building and maintaining roads. Wood Products segment manufactures, and markets lumber and plywood. Real Estate segment consists primarily of the sale of rural land and real estate development and subdivision activity. It operates approximately six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business, and a rural timberland sales program. It owns approximately 2.2 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. It also owns an industrial grade plywood mill with approximately 150 million square feet of capacity. Its products are sold to retailers or wholesalers primarily for use in home building and repair and remodeling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company, which provides end-to-end supply chain services. The Company's business segments include Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment operations include national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Asset-Based segment also provides services to the ArcBest segment, including freight transportation-related to certain consumer household goods self-move services. The ArcBest segment provides service offerings in ground expedite, truckload, dedicated, intermodal, household goods moving, managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, and international freight transportation for air, ocean, and ground. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered by Company-employed drivers in Company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car (COFC) service through a combination of rail and dray transportation in association with its rail carrier providers. The Logistics segment consists of freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services. The Company also provides customized freight movement, revenue equipment, labor, systems, and delivery services tailored to meet individual customer requirements, which involve long-term contracts. Its arrangements include multiple pickups and drops, local deliveries, freight handling, specialized equipment and freight network design.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

