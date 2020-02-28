Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commercial Metals Co manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. Americas Mills segment includes its three EAF mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, two scrap metal shredders, eight scrap metal processing facilities that directly support the mills, and a railroad salvage operation, all of which are based in the U.S. Americas Fabrication segment consists of its steel fabrication facilities that bend, weld, cut and fabricate steel, primarily rebar, and produce steel fence posts. The International Mill segment is comprised of its mini mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TIMKEN CO (TKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Timken Company offers a portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. The Timken bearing portfolio features a broad range of engineered bearing products, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings; thrust and ball bearings; and housed units. Its power transmission products include linear motion products, gear drives, lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings, aerospace drive system, industrial clutches and brakes, and other products. The Company's portfolio features various brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy and Groeneveld. The Company operates in over 35 countries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 354.00% vs. 199.65% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

