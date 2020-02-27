Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company's Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Retail segment also includes Vetri Family, which operates restaurants under the names Amis, Alla Spina, Lo Spiedo, Pizzeria Vetri and Osteria. Its Wholesale segment consists of the Free People wholesale division that primarily designs, develops and markets young women's contemporary casual apparel and shoes through individual and chain specialty stores and department stores. The Company's Wholesale segment includes Free People-branded tops, bottoms, sweaters, dresses, intimates, shoes and activewear, which are sold through department and specialty stores around the world, and its Free People stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. (DY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dycom Industries, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. The Company provides the labor, tools and equipment necessary to design, engineer, locate, maintain, expand, install and upgrade the telecommunications infrastructure of its customers. The Company also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TEXTRON INC. (TXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Conglomerates industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation. The Bell segment supplies military helicopters and support to the United States Government and to military customers outside the United States. The Textron Systems segment is a supplier to the defense, aerospace and general aviation markets. The Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of products within three product lines: fuel systems and functional components, and specialized vehicles and equipment. The Finance segment is a commercial finance business that consists of Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and its subsidiaries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia. Its product lines include USANA Nutritionals Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Sense-beautiful science and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children of approximately one year. Its Optimizers product line consists of targeted supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Sense-beautiful science product line includes science-based, personal care products that support skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization and protection.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP (CO) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Cord Blood Corporation, formerly China Cord Blood Corporation, is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee. It also tests, processes and stores donated cord blood, and provides matching services to the public for a fee. The Company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the opportunities made available by evolving medical treatments and technologies, such as cord blood transplants. It also preserves cord blood units donated by the public; provides matching services on such donated units, and delivers matching units to patients in need of transplants.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

