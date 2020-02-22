Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CELESTICA INC (CLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services serve a range of applications, including servers; storage systems; optical equipment; aerospace and defense electronics; healthcare products and applications; semiconductor equipment, and a range of industrial and alternative energy products, including solar panels and inverters. It designs, manufactures and tests solar panels for the residential, commercial and utility scale markets. It uses technologies in the assembly and testing of its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. (HIBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states. Its primary retail format is Hibbett Sports, which is an approximately 5,000 square foot store. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories designed to appeal to a range of customers within each market. Its 19 Sports Additions stores are enclosed mall-based stores, averaging 2,500 square feet with approximately 90% of merchandise consisting of athletic footwear and the remainder consisting of caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 418.59% vs. 235.76% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.