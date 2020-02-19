Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company' segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring. The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products used in the residential and commercial markets for both remodeling and new construction. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), chipboards, and vinyl flooring products.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC (MSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company's range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies. The Company serves a range of customers throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, from individual machine shops, to manufacturing companies, to government agencies, such as the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense. The Company also serves durable and non-durable goods manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, among others. As of September 3, 2016, the Company had operated a network of 12 customer fulfillment centers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company's products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Its segments include Olefins and Vinyls. It manufactures ethylene (through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo)), polyethylene, styrene and associated co-products at its manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at its Longview facility. The Company's products in its Vinyls segment include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene dichloride (EDC), chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and chlorinated derivative products and, through OpCo, ethylene. It also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WACOAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (ADR) (WACLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP. is a holding company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale of innerwear, which include women's foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children's underwear; outerwear; sportswear, and other textile goods and related products, as well as the direct sale of certain products to consumers. The Company has four segments: Wacoal business (Domestic), Wacoal business (Overseas), Peach John Business and Other. The Wacoal Business (Domestic) segment is engaged in the planning, design of products, the procurement of raw materials, as well as the provision of products to end consumers through domestic department stores, mass retailers and other general retail stores, directly managed stores, e-commerce sites and domestic and overseas sales companies. The Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment manufactures, sells products such as innerwear. The Peach John Business segment retails products. The Others segment include the manufacture and sale of mannequin dolls.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 430.35% vs. 239.03% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

