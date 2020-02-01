Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/1/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company's Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Retail segment also includes Vetri Family, which operates restaurants under the names Amis, Alla Spina, Lo Spiedo, Pizzeria Vetri and Osteria. Its Wholesale segment consists of the Free People wholesale division that primarily designs, develops and markets young women's contemporary casual apparel and shoes through individual and chain specialty stores and department stores. The Company's Wholesale segment includes Free People-branded tops, bottoms, sweaters, dresses, intimates, shoes and activewear, which are sold through department and specialty stores around the world, and its Free People stores.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AB SKF (ADR) (SKFRY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AB Skf is a Sweden-based supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company's services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company's segments include Industrial and Automotive. The Company develops and manufactures a range of products for the industrial market, including bearings, seals, lubrication systems and condition monitoring. It also provides a range of services and solutions around the rotating shaft in the areas of machine health, reliability engineering and remanufacturing. The Company provides a range of products, solutions and services to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The vehicle aftermarket is served directly, as well as indirectly through a network of distributors and dealers.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (CRS) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company develops, manufactures and distributes specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing processes and soft magnetics applications. The Company's segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. Its PEP segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Powder Products business, the Amega West business, the Specialty Steel Supply business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It provides specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for applications in the aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial and consumer industries.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia. Its product lines include USANA Nutritionals Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Sense-beautiful science and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children of approximately one year. Its Optimizers product line consists of targeted supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Sense-beautiful science product line includes science-based, personal care products that support skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization and protection.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. (MEI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methode Electronics, Inc. (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, lighting systems and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Interface segment provides a range of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus devices, custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder coated bus bars. The Other segment includes medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP (WLKP) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo's assets included three ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene, and a 200-mile ethylene pipeline. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo owned two ethylene production facilities at Westlake's Lake Charles, Louisiana site (Petro 1 and Petro 2, collectively Lake Charles Olefins), and one ethylene production facility at Westlake's Calvert City, Kentucky site (Calvert City Olefins), with an annual capacity of approximately 630 million pounds.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 420.47% vs. 224.47% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

