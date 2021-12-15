Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC (SPWH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has an outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. It operates approximately 112 stores in 27 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. Its stores are organized into six departments, the Camping department offers backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents and tools. The Apparel department offers jackets, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear and work wear. The Fishing department offers bait, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing, lures, and small boats. The Footwear department offers boots, socks, and casual shoes. The Hunting and Shooting department provide ammunition, archery items, firearms, firearms safety and storage, reloading equipment, and shooting gear. The Optics, Electronics, Accessories, and Other department offers gift items, lighting, binoculars, two-way radios and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Miller Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. The Company purchases the truck chassis for integration with its towing and recovery equipment and then resale to its customers. The Company's domestic manufacturing operations are in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations are in France and the United Kingdom. Its products primarily are sold through independent distributors that serve all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, and other foreign markets including Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America and Africa, and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The Company offers its products under various brands, which include Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige and Boniface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

