Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC (DOUG) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Douglas Elliman Inc. is engaged in the real estate services and property technology investment business. It is engaged in acquiring or investing in early-stage, disruptive property technology (PropTech) solutions, and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management, and settlement and escrow services in select markets. The Company's Real Estate Brokerage segment includes the residential real estate brokerage services through its subsidiary Douglas Elliman Realty, which operates the residential brokerage company in the New York metropolitan area and conducts residential real estate brokerage operations in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Its Corporate and other segment is engaged in the operations of its holding company as well as the PropTech investment business investing in select PropTech opportunities through the New Valley Ventures subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC

Full Guru Analysis for DOUG

Full Factor Report for DOUG

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.