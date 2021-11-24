Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/24/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

QIWI PLC (QIWI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company's network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly. The Company's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or virtual environments interchangeably. The Company provides integrated network of physical distribution points and virtual wallets, as well as payment channels and methods that enable consumers to deposit cash, convert it into a digital form and transfer the funds to a virtual wallet or pay for any merchant in its network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QIWI PLC

Full Guru Analysis for QIWI

Full Factor Report for QIWI

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.