Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel. It markets its products under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Ranger and the licensed brand Michelin. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. Its Wholesale segment distributes products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and others. Retail segment markets directly to consumers through its Lehigh business-to-business, including direct sales and through its CustomFit Websites, consumer e-commerce Websites, third-party marketplaces, and Rocky outlet stores. Its Contract Manufacturing segment includes sales to the United States Military, private label sales and any sales to customers in which it is contracted to manufacture or source a specific footwear product for a customer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR) (FUJIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is engaged in the development, production, sales and service of imaging solutions, information solutions and document solutions. The Company's segments include Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, Document Solutions and, Corporate expenses and eliminations. The Imaging Solutions segment consists of photo imaging, and optical device and electronic imaging products. The Information Solutions segment includes products used in medical systems, pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, life sciences, flat panel display (FPD) materials, industrial products, electronic materials, recording media and graphic systems. The Document Solutions segment includes office products, office printers, production services and global services. The Company's products include FUJI DRI-CHEM IMMUNO AG1, LASEREO, SYNAPSE Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), FDR D-EVO II, SonoSite iViz, X FUJIFILM Index, FUJIFILM X-T2 and Instax Cameras Index.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

