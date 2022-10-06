Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company that operates as a metal solutions provider metals service center. The Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. Reliance serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. The Company provides a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries is primarily engaged in supplying, domestically and internationally a range of engineered components for the original equipment manufacturer in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries. The Company's segments include the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems, and other accessories. The Company operates over 120 manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

